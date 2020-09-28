PHOTOS: Watch Blake Shelton Gets Foster Kids Hooked on Fishing

Almost any day of the week, you can probably find Blake Shelton doin’ what he likes: fishing in Oklahoma.

But on Sept. 23, Shelton invited a group of foster children to join him.

According to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation, Shelton helped make the day a very special one for the Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families initiative. “Our second event featured a familiar face: Blake Shelton, who’s an Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation board director,” their Facebook post said. “Blake invited several foster children to come fish one of his Oklahoma farm ponds. He and some other wonderful volunteers with ODWC, OKDHS and OWCF helped teach the kiddos how to fish (and as you see in the pictures, they caught some nice bass). But the lesson went further than fishing, the children also learned how to fillet their catches, then they had a fish fry — from pond to table! Talk about a day these kids (and adults) will never forget!!

“Thank you, Blake for being so generous and taking time to invest in the children from your home state by showing them what outdoor Oklahoma is all about.”

In a recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, Shelton talked about the ponds on his property in Tishomingo. “I got a lot of fishing ponds there on my property, so I mostly catch largemouth bass. But it wasn’t always that easy. Back before I ever moved to Nashville, when I was still in high school, we’d go noodling. You get in the water, and you just reach your hand down under the rocks, feeling around for a big catfish,” Shelton explained. “That was back when I was hellbent on killing myself, I think. But not anymore. That’s why God made fishing poles. But I do still watch those noodling videos on YouTube a lot.”

