Brantley Gilbert has added his new single, “Hard Days,” and a reflective track called “Old Friends” to the expanded edition of Fire & Brimstone. The collection will be released on Friday, October 2, marking the one-year anniversary of the original release. Brantley also issued an acoustic version of “Hard Days” ahead of the reissue.



“When you write as much as I do, there’s just no sense in holding it back, especially when it fits in so well with what BG Nation is listening to at the moment,” he said in a statement. “After hearing our fans and knowing so many of them are going through it, we wanted to commemorate the one-year anniversary of our latest album with something special.”

Fire & Brimstone also includes Gilbert’s No. 1 single, “What Happens in a Small Town,” a duet with Lindsay Ell. Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss are special guests on the title track.



Gilbert wrote “Old Friends” about his late crew member and friend Al Ditch.

“‘Old Friends’ is about treasuring friendships with those folks who always have your back through thick and thin, the ones you make memories with that last a lifetime,” Gilbert said. “Al was that kind of friend, and he had that kind of impact on the entire crew. He made sure we’d have plenty of good memories to look back on, and we’re so blessed to have had him with us for eight years.”

The two new selections on Fire & Brimstone (Deluxe Edition) bring the total track listing to 17 songs, all written or co-written by Gilbert.