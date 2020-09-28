Carrie Underwood Masks Up to Make Target Run for My Gift

As per tradition, had to go buy the CD at the store! As not per tradition, I had to wear a mask! I promise I’m smiling, though! @Target #2020Man #MyGift ✨ pic.twitter.com/hDqsmY0XZh — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 26, 2020

Nothing can stop Carrie Underwood from her tradition of going to the real-life store like any other person to buy her own new music.

Not a pandemic.

Not social distancing.

Not one-way aisles.

And certainly not a mask.

So there she was at Target on Friday (Sept. 25) picking up a copy of her brand new Christmas album My Gift on release day.

Dressed down in jeans and a black floral top — with a black mask to match — she looked like any other Target shopper. “As per tradition, had to go buy the CD at the store! As not per tradition, I had to wear a mask!

“I promise I’m smiling, though,” she wrote, with the perfect hashtag for this year so far: #2020Man

Underwood also took over CMT’s video hour to celebrate the album’s release over the weekend.

In honor of @carrieunderwood's first Christmas album out now, we're gifting you with her best videos on #CMT! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Nk3sYvhact — Country Music Television (@CMT) September 26, 2020

Track list for My Wish:

1. “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee”

2. “O Come All Ye Faithful”

3. “Let There Be Peace”

4. “Little Drummer Boy” (featuring Isaiah Fisher)

5. “Sweet Baby Jesus”

6. “Hallelujah” (with John Legend)

7. “O Holy Night”

8. “Mary, Did You Know?”

9. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

10. “Away In A Manger”

11. “Silent Night”



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



