Lee Brice Achieves Another No. 1 With “One of Them Girls”

Lee Brice is on a winning streak as “One of Them Girls” becomes his third No. 1 single in a row, and his seventh chart-topping release overall. In just 25 weeks, the track tops Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, as Luke Combs’ “Lovin’ on You” dips one spot following four weeks at the summit.

Brice will release a new album on Curb Records, Hey World, on November 20. His prior No. 1 hits include “I Hope You’re Happy Now” (with Carly Pearce) and “Rumor,” which both achieved platinum status in 2019. His additional chart-topping singles are “I Don’t Dance,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard to Love,” and “A Woman Like You.”

