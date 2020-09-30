Music

Accomplished Entertainer and Songwriter Mac Davis Dies at 78

Credits Include "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me," "In the Ghetto," "It's Hard to Be Humble"
Mac Davis, the 1974 ACM Entertainer of the Year and a 2006 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, had died following heart surgery, according to a Facebook post late Tuesday (Sept. 30) from his manager. He was 78.

As a recording artist, Davis’ most recognizable hits include the 1972 classic “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,” “Stop and Smell the Roses,” and “It’s Hard to Be Humble.”

