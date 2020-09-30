Mark Powell Mixes Comedy, Country, and Cornstalks in “Project”

Filmed in a cornfield amid the Texas heat, Mark Powell’s new video for “Project” brings the song’s humor and wit to life through the lead actor’s antics. Powell describes the message of the video as “somewhat the universal relationship of a man versus a woman’s quest to control a man.”

Based in West Texas, Powell says the video debuted at Farm Raise Music Fest 2020 in Abilene, and was shown over the Jumbotron while the band played live from the stage. He recalls, “We all enjoyed getting to see it for the first time in tandem with the fans.”



</noscript> </div> Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Mark Powell, Jamie Richards; Director: Pink Goose Media CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



