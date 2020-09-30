Stripped-Down and Acoustic Take on One of His Personal Favorites

You’ve Never Heard Tim McGraw’s “Something Like That” Like This

The heart don’t forget something like this. This being a brand new acoustic version of Tim McGraw’s 1999 song “Something Like That.”

“This is one of my favorite songs to play live. It always takes the energy level up a notch and it’s just a lot of fun.

“We let the fans pick a closing song from our Here On Earth Livestream Experience and this was their choice. It’s a stripped-down acoustic version of the song,” McGraw said of the newly re-imagined version, “something you don’t get to hear us do very often with this one. We hope you like it.”

Keith Follesé wrote the song with Rick Ferrell more than two decades ago, and it was McGraw’s tenth No. 1. It’s on his 1999 album A Place in the Sun.

Take a listen to the new one: