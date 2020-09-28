Brothers Osborne Think Outside the Box in “All Night” Video

Brothers Osborne just delivered one of the flashiest music videos of 2020, even if two of the dancers are a little wooden. Their “All Night” project introduces a bored (and isolated) dude who finds an expected box on his porch, then… well, you’ll just have to watch.
Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne and their band are transformed, via black light, into neon musicians and skeletons — a subtle reminder that the duo’s new album, Skeletons, arrives on October 9 on EMI Records Nashville. “All Night” rises to No. 30 on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart.