Brothers Osborne Think Outside the Box in “All Night” Video

Brothers Osborne just delivered one of the flashiest music videos of 2020, even if two of the dancers are a little wooden. Their “All Night” project introduces a bored (and isolated) dude who finds an expected box on his porch, then… well, you’ll just have to watch.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne and their band are transformed, via black light, into neon musicians and skeletons — a subtle reminder that the duo’s new album, Skeletons, arrives on October 9 on EMI Records Nashville. “All Night” rises to No. 30 on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart.



To make the unconventional video, Brothers Osborne worked with directors Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, the same team from the ACM and CMA Award-winning video for their Top 10 hit “It Ain’t My Fault.” The puppets were created by Juan Nunez of SoCo Puppets in Austin, Texas. “‘All Night’ was a blast to make,” said John Osborne in a statement. “We wanted to do a performance video as that’s not something we’ve really done but we wanted to do it in our own style. Wes and Ryan always push the boat out in the most unpredictable ways and this video is no exception.” View this post on Instagram New video Wednesday, get ready. -Team BrOs A post shared by Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:36am PDT Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



