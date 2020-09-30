Country Artists Share Fond Memories of the Late Mac Davis

"He Made Me Feel Like What I Was Doing Mattered," Kenny Chesney Wrote

When the news started to spread that Mac Davis had died on Tuesday (Sept. 29) following heart surgery, country artists from every era started to share their memories of the legendary singer-songwriter.

Kenny Chesney was one of the first to reflect on Davis’ generous spirit and welcoming way when he was a new artist finding his way in Nashville.

Goodbye to my great friend Mac Davis. pic.twitter.com/enll3MAQ4O — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 30, 2020

I am heartbroken this morning learning of the passing of my friend Mac Davis. He was an incredible songwriter and guitar player. He’d penned songs for Elvis to Avicii. More importantly, he was a great husband and a father. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Love ya Mac — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 30, 2020

Mac Davis was once asked by a TV audience member to write a song about a rubber duck. He instantly wrote: “I was sitting in the bathtub when my toe got stuck. The jerk I made caused a tidal wave and squashed my rubber duck!” Funny guy with a tremendously quick wit. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 30, 2020

Historian and writer Charles Haymes reminds us of WHOEVER FINDS THIS I LOVE YOU a deep cut written by Mac https://t.co/NV7Wm3USXg Mac's Version #RIPMacDavis https://t.co/dWjqz8wCnS — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) September 30, 2020

There’s no way to express the grief that we feel about Mac Davis. The entertainment industry will miss this great talent and beautiful American. We pray for his family and those that love him. — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) September 30, 2020

In memory of Mac Davis, we’ll be playing a rather unlikely hit of his in just a few minutes. A career that spanned many decades and left an indelible mark on music. Listen: https://t.co/g0jgX1BXQF — Kelleigh Bannen (@kelleighbannen) September 30, 2020

This is such a drag. RIP to the incredible #MacDavis. Thank you for your incredible songs and your kindness to me. It was an honor to hear you tell me stories. pic.twitter.com/8UEb5LXSKt — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 30, 2020

In a press release, Reba McEntire shared what Davis meant to her. “Thank you, dear Lord Jesus, for letting us know the man to whom you gave the most incredible talent,” McEntire said. “He entertained and spread joy to so many people. What a wonderful legacy he left all of us with his music. Mac was one of a kind. I’m so blessed to have been one of his many friends.”