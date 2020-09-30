Music

Country Artists Share Fond Memories of the Late Mac Davis

"He Made Me Feel Like What I Was Doing Mattered," Kenny Chesney Wrote
When the news started to spread that Mac Davis had died on Tuesday (Sept. 29) following heart surgery, country artists from every era started to share their memories of the legendary singer-songwriter.

Kenny Chesney was one of the first to reflect on Davis’ generous spirit and welcoming way when he was a new artist finding his way in Nashville.

In a press release, Reba McEntire shared what Davis meant to her. “Thank you, dear Lord Jesus, for letting us know the man to whom you gave the most incredible talent,” McEntire said. “He entertained and spread joy to so many people. What a wonderful legacy he left all of us with his music. Mac was one of a kind. I’m so blessed to have been one of his many friends.”