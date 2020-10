WATCH: CMT’s Pardi Time Will Be Your New Favorite Variety Show

Welcome to what is bound to be your new favorite variety show. It’s called Pardi Time, and it is truly a party.

Jon Pardi will be literally calling all the shots on the CMT exclusive digital show. Because he is the one shooting, casting, directing and hosting the whole entertaining show. As he says in the trailer released on Thursday (Oct. 1), “It’s Pardi Time all the time.”



Every episode will give fans the chance to get to know all the serious and not-so-serious sides of Pardi through different segments:

Dear Jon will be Pardi’s hilarious take on advice from The Gentleman.

Pardi Snacks will show off all of Pardi’s cooking and cocktailing skills.

Pardi Tunes will be when Pardi sits down to play a song or two.

And Til Death Do Us Pardi is where he’ll get real about his personal romantic life, his engagement to Summer Duncan, and the re-planning of their postponed wedding.

The eight-episode series will premiere October 6 on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Episodes will roll out each week across the CMT digital platforms.

Later on Thursday night, Pardi will release a brand new single “Bar Downtown,” as he gets ready to give his fans the deluxe edition of his 2019 album Heartache Medication on Friday. Pardi is also nominated for a CMT Music Award for collaborative video of the year for “Beer Can’t Fix” with Thomas Rhett. The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.