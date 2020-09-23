First Round of Performers Revealed for 2020 CMT Music Awards

From “One Margarita,” to “One Night Standards,” to “One Thing Right,” there’s something for everyone in the 2020 CMT Music Awards — country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show.

CMT today revealed Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris will perform at this year’s 2020 CMT Music Awards. Voting is now open.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

Each of the performers announced today also received CMT Music Award nominations in the following categories:

Ashley McBryde

Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year

