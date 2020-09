First Round of Performers Revealed for 2020 CMT Music Awards

From “One Margarita,” to “One Night Standards,” to “One Thing Right,” there’s something for everyone in the 2020 CMT Music Awards — country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show.

CMT today revealed Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris will perform at this year’s 2020 CMT Music Awards. Voting is now open.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

Each of the performers announced today also received CMT Music Award nominations in the following categories:

Ashley McBryde

Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year



Dan + ShayVideo of the Year, Duo Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year



Kane BrownCollaborative Video of the Year (two nominations)



Little Big TownVideo of the Year, Group Video of the Year



Luke BryanMale Video of the Year



Maren MorrisFemale Video of the Year, Group Video of the Year (with The Highwomen)



The 2020 CMT Music Awards returns to celebrate music’s biggest stars and brings Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City. Each winner is selected by fans, with voting open now

McBryde and Dan + Shay join Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett to compete for most accolades of the evening with three nominations each. Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Ingrid Andress, Marshmello, Riley Green, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen and Travis Denning all received their first-ever nominations.