Hear Maren Morris’ New Protest Song, Written as a Promise to Her Son

She continues, “I think the world right now is sort of in a perpetual mourning period and I wanted to have a song that had weight but also had hope. I still have hope for this country and for the future of it, and as a new mother I wanted to promise my son that I’m going to do everything in my power to leave this world better than the one I came into and the one I see right now.”

Morris co-wrote the song with Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz; Greg Kurstin produced the track. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, the first nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls.