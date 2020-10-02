Hear Maren Morris’ New Protest Song, Written as a Promise to Her Son

Maren Morris is making a stand for her personal beliefs with a new protest song and video, “Better Than We Found It.”
Along with a solo acoustic performance in a chapel, the video features diverse members of the Nashville community: a young man impacted by the Trump administration’s handling of the DREAM Act; the family of Daniel Hambrick, who was shot and killed by Nashville police in 2018; and young organizers of a protest supporting Black Lives Matter. The video ends with Morris reading a letter to her son, Hayes, born in March.
