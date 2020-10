"I feel like my songwriting on this EP is some of my best to date,” he says.

Parker McCollum, a CMT Listen Up artist in 2020, will issue a new EP, Hollywood Gold, on October 16 on MCA Nashville. Produced by Jon Randall Stewart, the six-song set includes McCollum’s rising single “Pretty Heart,” the recently-released track “Young Man’s Blues,” and the Chris Stapleton/Al Anderson composition, “Like a Cowboy.”



The Hollywood Gold EP is named for a horse that McCollum’s grandfather owned decades ago. Among the five originals on the EP, McCollum co-wrote “Pretty Heart” and “Young Man’s Blues” with Randy Montana. A decade ago, Montana recorded “Like a Cowboy” while signed to Mercury Nashville.

“To say I’m excited for my fans to listen to this new project, Hollywood Gold, is an understatement,” McCollum said. “I’m always striving to become a better songwriter and I feel like my songwriting on this EP is some of my best to date.”



Hollywood Gold Track Listing:

“Young Man’s Blues”

(Parker McCollum/Randy Montana)

“Like a Cowboy”

(Chris Stapleton/Al Anderson)

“Pretty Heart”

(Parker McCollum/Randy Montana)

“Hallie Ray Light”

(Parker McCollum)

“Hold Me Back”

(Parker McCollum/Tony Lane)

“Love You Like That”

(Parker McCollum/Billy Montana/Jon Randall Stewart)