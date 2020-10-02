WATCH: Go Behind the Songs with Luke Combs

Luke Combs could not narrow down his list of country songwriters he’d want to have in his dream writer’s round.
When the Grammy Museum asked Combs which four writers he’d love to be playing with at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, he said he’d have to kick himself off the list to make room for more of his favorites. “It would be Travis Meadows, Dean Dillon, Chris Stapleton, Tom Douglas, Casey Beathard, Jessi Alexander, Natalie Hemby,” Combs said. And those are some of the same artists he said he followed when he first moved to Nashville, along with Jonathan Singleton, Randy Montana, Channing Wilson and Josh Thompson. “There are a lot of guys we loved then and still love now, and still think are better songwriters than we are.”