Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Host CMA Awards

Early on Monday morning (Oct. 5), the Country Music Association announced that Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will be hosting the upcoming CMA Awards on Nov. 11.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire said. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!” It sounds like the feeling is mutual for Rucker. “I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country cusic. To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba,” Rucker said, “are you kidding me?! It is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

This will be Rucker’s first time as host, and McEntire’s fifth time. The show will air live from Nashville’s Music City Center. This year’s nominees are listed here.



