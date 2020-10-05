Kenny Rogers: The Gambler Movies Bound for Box Set

</noscript> </div>

In the course of his travels, Hawkes crosses paths with the impetuous Billy Montana (Bruce Boxleitner), and the two become fast friends. Billy considers himself to be a professional gambler, but he’s got a lot to learn — and Hawkes has some very familiar advice for him.

In the tradition of The Gambler series, Coward of the County takes its inspiration from one of Kenny Rogers’ all-time greatest hits. Rogers plays a small-town preacher whose nephew has taken a pledge of pacifism at the request of his dying father. The young man’s oath is tested when the Gatlin boys attack his loving wife.

Rogers returned as Brady Hawkes in The Gambler: The Adventure Continues, which premiered in November 1983 on CBS. The film was an even bigger ratings success than the first and earned an additional two Emmy Awards.

The Gambler Part III: The Legend Continues followed in 1987 (also on CBS), and the Emmy-nominated fourth installment, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, starring Rogers and Reba McEntire, aired on NBC in 1991.

The series moved back to CBS for the 1994 finale, Gambler V: Playing For Keeps. The first four movies of the series were directed by Dick Lowry and the last was directed by Jack Bender.