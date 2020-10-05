Music

Kenny Rogers: The Gambler Movies Bound for Box Set

The series earned five Emmy nominations.
Longtime fans of Kenny Rogers just got dealt five of a kind, as the five TV movies starring the country legend as The Gambler are being released as a DVD collection for the first time ever.

Titled Kenny Rogers: The Gambler, the six-film box set (featuring the 1981 TV movie Coward of the County as a bonus) can be found exclusively at Walmart stores on October 6 from Shout! Factory.

