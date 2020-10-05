Eric Church: “This Ain’t for Everybody”

</noscript> </div>

That’s Church’s brand new song that he released over the weekend, posting, “Another month, another brand new song!”

Another month, another brand new song! Listen to "Hell Of A View" now: https://t.co/uVDHjxtnYo pic.twitter.com/DPOBb03itW — Eric Church (@ericchurch) October 2, 2020

So if this song is his October song, will Church continue to release a song every month for the foreseeable future?

It’s very possible, because he certainly has enough new songs to keep his fans engaged. Back in February, Church talked about how he’d taken some of his best co-writers on a 28-day journey to rural North Carolina over the winter, to turn an Appalachian diner into a mountain music songwriting retreat. They wrote 28 songs in those 28 days.

Since the quarantine started back in March, almost like clockwork, Church has been releasing those songs month by month. Before “Hell of a View,” there was “Crazyland,” “Bad Mother Trucker,” “Stick That in Your Country Song,” and “Never Break Heart.”

Next up for Church is the CMA Awards on Nov. 11, where he is nominated for entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year. His next tour stop isn’t until 2021, when he will take the stage in London on March 12 for the Country to Country festival.