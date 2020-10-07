Jimmy Charles Offers Ray of Hope Amid Addiction in “Hard Way to Go”

A cinematic story of addiction and struggle, “Hard Way to Go” gives Jimmy Charles a powerful story to tell, as he sings about one man’s battle between the Bible and the bottle.
The Ocean City, Maryland, native may be familiar to American Idol viewers, after he earned a ticket to Hollywood in 2010. Since that time, he’s released singles like “We Are Warriors,” “Superman,” and “Never Had a Bad Day.” The poignant video for “Hard Way to Go” was shot at a farm in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, that once belonged to Johnny Cash.
Take a look, then read our interview with Jimmy Charles below the player.