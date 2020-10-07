Runaway June Remember the Simplest Times in “We Were Rich”

"We couldn’t be more thrilled and proud of this video!" they say.

The three members of Runaway June are reflecting on years gone by in their new single and video, “We Were Rich.” The thoughtful song follows the Top 10 success of breakout single “Buy My Own Drinks” in 2019, as well as a national tour opening for Carrie Underwood.

Natalie Stovall, a fiddler and vocalist who joined the band in May, says, “The first time I saw our music video I just started sobbing like a baby. I didn’t expect to get so emotional! It opens on the house I grew up in, features my parents and sweeps through intensely nostalgic moments, people, and places from my childhood and hometown. I couldn’t think of a more perfect visual love letter to the town that made me who I am! And the fact that this is my first music video with Runaway June just makes it even more special.”

Take a look at “We Were Rich,” then read our interview with Runaway June (and see a charming behind-the-scenes video) below the player.