Runaway June Remember the Simplest Times in “We Were Rich”

"We couldn’t be more thrilled and proud of this video!" they say.

The three members of Runaway June are reflecting on years gone by in their new single and video, “We Were Rich.” The thoughtful song follows the Top 10 success of breakout single “Buy My Own Drinks” in 2019, as well as a national tour opening for Carrie Underwood.

Natalie Stovall, a fiddler and vocalist who joined the band in May, says, “The first time I saw our music video I just started sobbing like a baby. I didn’t expect to get so emotional! It opens on the house I grew up in, features my parents and sweeps through intensely nostalgic moments, people, and places from my childhood and hometown. I couldn’t think of a more perfect visual love letter to the town that made me who I am! And the fact that this is my first music video with Runaway June just makes it even more special.”

Take a look at “We Were Rich,” then read our interview with Runaway June (and see a charming behind-the-scenes video) below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot this video?

The whole day and shoot was so easy and low maintenance. The town of Columbia opened their doors and hearts to us, and our crew, no questions asked. The day was completely flawless and perfect. Even the weather turned out great and we ended the day with an amazing sunset to cap it off.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video is the most perfect visual interpretation of the song. It shows Middle America and what life felt like to us as children, as teens, and what it still represents now. It captures exactly what we felt when we first heard the song, and highlights flashbacks to childhood where we treasured life in the simplest way.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

The message we’d like to convey is that the best things in life are always free and the power of nostalgia is so strong it can lead you back to the most important things in life that may have been forgotten. Some of the simplest times are what make us feel the most “rich.”

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the video fully done was overwhelming. [Director] P. Tracy fully understood exactly how to capture the spirit of the song and what we wanted to say visually. The video at a first look was emotional for each of us but Natalie was born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee, where the video took place. The people in the video are those she grew up around and who are so close to her heart. It was so special to meet her parents, in-laws, friends and neighbors who all made this video that much more personal. We couldn’t be more thrilled and proud of this video!

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Nicole Galyon; Director: Patrick Tracy