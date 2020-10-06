Sam Hunt Seems to Think Breaking Up Was Easier in the 90’s

Sam Hunt is wrong. Break ups in the 90’s were not easier. They were just different.
Mainly because of all the things we didn’t know we didn’t know: there was no Facebook for stalking your ex, no Instagram stories to see if she/he watched, no SnapChat to find her/his location, and no Twitter to find who she/he is following now.
So Hunt does make a strong case for the relatively pain-free, pre-social-media kind of heartbreak with his new single “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s.” He wrote the song with Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Josh Osborne and Ernest Smith, and just released the official lyric video. The song is on Hunt’s Southside album released earlier this year.