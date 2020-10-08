Lindsay Ell Evokes Cher’s Story of Solo Stardom in “wAnt Me Back” Video

With self-confidence and a dose of Hollywood glamour, Lindsay Ell steps into the spotlight on her own terms in “wAnt Me Back.” Ell says she had Cher’s emergence as a solo artist in mind as the dazzling video came to life; she wrote the song with Kane Brown, Matt McGinn, and Lindsay Rimes.
Though she’s notched numerous solo hits in her native Canada, Ell may be most familiar to American country fans as a duet partner on Brantley Gilbert’s “What Happens in a Small Town.” By the way, the capitalized “A” in her new single’s title is part of a thread of emphasized letters throughout the track listing of her newest album, ultimately spelling its title, heart theory.
Enjoy the stylish new video for “wAnt Me Back,” then read our interview with Lindsay Ell below the player.