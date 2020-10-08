Lindsay Ell Evokes Cher’s Story of Solo Stardom in “wAnt Me Back” Video

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Shooting the music video for “wAnt me back” was so much fun. I LOVE shooting period pieces because I truly got to be an actress for the day. It was really inspiring to be a part of the whole story line of this video. I feel like we were able to make the lyrics come to life in a whole new way.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Music videos are so enjoyable to me because they truly help make a song come to life — potentially through a different lens than the song was originally written from. For this music video we based the narrative on the story of Sonny and Cher, where I’m previously in a duo called “Eddie and Ell,” until I ultimately decide that I want to emerge as a solo artist. The video captures the whole story line in which my whole persona changes from an unconfident, held-back woman, to then realizing my own self-power and stepping into it.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video? I truly hope that when fans listen to this song and see this video, they feel inspired to step into their own confidence. I feel that sometimes in life we lose sight of our true power, and it's so important to be reminded of our own self-worth throughout our lives. When we look in the mirror, we should be reminded at how important it is to love ourselves first so we can go out and love the world better as a result. How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time? When we all watched the final version of the music video, I was just so proud. I feel like we truly created a piece of art, a mini movie. These are my favorite types of music videos…ones that tell the story of what the music is trying to say. I think we did our job with this one!




