2020 CMT Music Awards Adds Six New Artists to Ram Trucks Side Stage

Six of country music’s top new artists are gearing up to sing on the Ram Trucks Side Stage during the 2020 CMT Music Awards later this month.

Breakout artists Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are all set to perform on country music’s only entirely fan-voted show. (Vote now.)

The 2020 CMT Music Awards airs Wednesday, October 21 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. (See who else is performing.)

These six new artists will perform the following songs:

Caylee Hammack – “Just Friends”