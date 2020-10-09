Jay Allen Retraces the “Lines” of Life

Jay Allen, an Iowa native who moved to Nashville in 2013, isn’t shy about putting true emotion into his music. A few years ago he received national attention for writing the song “Blank Stares” about his mother’s fight with Alzheimer’s. Now signed to Verge Records, he’s back with “Lines,” a poignant reflection on all the twists and turns of life.
Filmed on rural backroads and directed by Doltyn Snedden and Chase Lauer, the video for “Lines” should go straight to the heart of anyone who’s been thinking about their own personal history and the family members who have shaped them. Take a look at “Lines,” then read an interview with Jay Allen below the player.