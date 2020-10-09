Jay Allen Retraces the “Lines” of Life

</noscript> </div>

“Lines” was actually the first real music video I’ve ever done, and I’ve always wanted to work with Chase Lauer, so it was a special day. When it hit me how important that moment was to me, I remember feeling very grateful and quietly thanking God…for all the good and bad that’s led me to here.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We shot the video in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, on a windy rural road surrounded by farm land, and open fields. I think the simplicity and beauty of the scenery allowed the song to speak for itself. Doltyn incorporated little things to highlight the lines, like the yellow painted lines on the road, the telephone lines, and the fence line. His vision was impeccable, and I feel like this video evokes the emotion that was in my heart when we wrote this song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

“Lines” is about life. I believe we’re all connected and everything we go through, the good and bad, lead us to an ultimate reason and purpose. It took me a lot of heartbreak and failure to realize and experience this, but I’m thankful for my path. My hope is this people breathe in this song, listen and watch until it resonates, and then hopefully feel a sense of relief and understanding…that the lines in our life make us who we are.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I felt unexpectedly emotional when I saw the finished product. I watched it by myself over and over and just prayed and thanked God. Being an artist and sharing our deepest thoughts isn’t easy, but when we do, it feels real, and honest, and spiritual. Seeing this song and video, something that comes purely from me, is very fulfilling.