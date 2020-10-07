Did Tim McGraw Just Pen a Country Song for Faith Hill?

Marry the Person Who Tells You His Oxygen Only Exists If You’re by His Side

As one of country music’s most enduring couples, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are kind of an open book about the ups and downs of their love and their personal lives. So I wasn’t surprised that they would use social media to let the world in on their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Oct. 6).

What I didn’t know, though, is how it would take McGraw three tweets to let the world know just how much he adores the life he’s built with his shotgun rider.

“24 yrs……. @faithhill. These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments….

We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together. You have been a role model for three remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be,” McGraw wrote. “The future will surely hold more of all of these things.

“It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @FaithHill,” McGraw wrote.

Their story stared back when she was the opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, they fell in love and married by the end of the year and the tour.

He set his tweets to one of his new songs, “Hard to Stay Mad At,” written by Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Lori McKenna.



