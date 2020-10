"I’m just happy to be able spread positivity through country music,” he says.

Niko Moon, a CMT Listen Up artist in 2020, just earned his first-ever gold single as an artist for “Good Time.” Moon was surprised during an interview with CMT’s Cody Alan on his radio show After Midnite. Listeners have another chance to hear the announcement tonight on CMT Radio Live.

Released by RCA Nashville, “Good Time” climbs to No. 22 on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart and also makes its first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, Moon will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday.

“I am beyond excited that ‘Good Time’ is my first gold record as an artist!” Moon said in a statement. “I cannot thank everyone enough for their support, from country radio and streaming, to my team, to the people who have embraced this song and listened to it over and over — I am so blessed. And of course, Cody Alan who helped break this news! It’s so humbling and I’m just happy to be able spread positivity through country music.”

Along with his own performing career, Moon has written numerous hits for Zac Brown Band, such as “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me in Mind,” and “Heavy Is the Head.”

Pictured above: (l-r) Randy Goodman, Sony Music Nashville Chairman & CEO; Niko Moon; Lynn Oliver-Cline, River House Artists Founder/Owner