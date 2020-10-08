Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland to Host the 2020 CMT Music Awards

On Thursday (Oct. 8), CMT revealed that country star Kane Brown and Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland are two of the co-hosts for upcoming 2020 CMT Music Awards. In an unprecedented move in an unprecedented year, the show will feature four co-hosts. The next two hosts will be announced in the days leading up to the Oct. 21 event.

“From our first conversations about this year’s show, we knew we wanted multiple hosts who reflected both our artists and our audience,” the show’s producers shared. “Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls: Sarah is an award-winning, sought-after Hollywood actor who’s been a familiar face to millions of TV households for over 10 years; and Kane is a self-made success story who has skyrocketed to country music fame by crossing musical genres and delivering history-making hits. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to their first-time hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards.

“And in true 2020 fashion, where just about anything can happen, we have a big surprise up our collective sleeves, and look forward to announcing our final two hosts to this illuminous line-up.”

Brown is honored to be one of the hosts, because he’s always known what it means to be part of this fan-voted event. In 2018, Brown won the CMT Music Award for collaborative video of the year, and in 2019 he took home the male video of the year award. “The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate. I have so many great memories of the show — from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage,” Brown said. “I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year.”

Hyland, who is not only an actor but a musician and producer as well, shares that same sentiment. “I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art,” she said, “without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year’s show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!”

Brown will not only be on stage as a host, he will be performing and possibly winning a CMT Music Award as well. Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are also set to perform at the show, along with other artists who will be announced soon. All so that CMT can bring Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City.

Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com and continues until Monday (Oct. 12) at 12p.m. ET. The voting for the video of the year, however, will be open until the show is on the air.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards — country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show — will air on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.