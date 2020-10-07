WATCH: Morgan Wallen Vows to Do Better After Being Cut From SNL

It starts with a broken-heart emoji, and ends with a promise to do better.

In an Instagram video Morgan Wallen posted on Wednesday (Oct. 7), he shares his thoughts on being pulled off this weekend’s Saturday Night Live schedule. He was already in New York City to get ready for the coveted spot of the show’s musical guest on the Oct. 10 live broadcast when he got the call that he’d been cut from the show.

“This is something I take serious. And I don’t want to miss anything in my heart,” Wallen says in the sincere video he made to explain himself. “I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand. I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short sighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and dreams.” Wallen was spotted in social media videos in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 3 partying with fans during the University of Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game. There were no masks, and there was no social distancing.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership of this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team: I let them down. And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it’s left me with less joy. So I’m gonna go try to work on that. I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could’ve made country music and my fans proud.

“Lastly, I know that I’m taking some heat — a lot of heat — but I just wanted to let you guys know that your messages of encouragement haven’t gone unnoticed either. It may be a second before you hear from me for a while, but I’m gonna go work on me and I appreciate you all respecting that. I love ya.”

Wallen added that the show’s creator and producer Lorne Michaels told him that they’d find a date in the future when he could make up the show.