"I Found What My 13-Year-Old Self Would've Only Dreamed About"

Terri Clark Gets an Old-School Thank You Note from Barbara Mandrell

It wasn’t an abbreviated text full of emojis.

It wasn’t a quick, barely-there email.

And it wasn’t just another voicemail.

This kind of thank you note was literally a handwritten thank you note. And because of that, Terri Clark is even more in awe of Barbara Mandrell right now.

After singing one of Mandrell’s hit songs — “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” from 1981 — Clark received the suitable-for-framing note telling her how fantastic the performance was and how gorgeous she looked and how proud she was.

“I sang a throwback tune by a childhood hero on Saturday night’s @opry,” Clark posted on Instagram. “Today I went to my mailbox and found what my 13-year old self would have only dreamed about. A handwritten card from the legend who made the song a classic … thank YOU for being an early inspiration to me @barbaramandrellmusic @circleallaccess #classact #iwascountrywhencountrywasntcool #dying”





