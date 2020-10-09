Music

Justin Moore Takes a Sentimental Turn in New Song, “We Didn’t Have Much”

"I think it’s a poignant lyric for this time in our lives," he says.
by 1h ago

Over the last few years, Justin Moore has saluted the military (“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”) and socialized with his buddies (“Why We Drink”). Now he’s turning attention to his own life in his eloquent new single, “We Didn’t Have Much,” released today.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.