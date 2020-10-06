Ryan Hurd Relives His High School Years in “Every Other Memory”

For Ryan Hurd, watching his mesmerizing new video, “Every Other Memory,” is like stepping back in time.
“I felt like a kid again, just playing music with my friends,” he said upon its release. “I hope everyone that sees the ‘Every Other Memory’ video feels like they are watching their favorite rock band from high school again.”
A compelling songwriter who’s had cuts with Luke Bryan (“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”) and Lady A (“What If I Never Get Over You”), Hurd is now on Billboard’s country airplay chart as an RCA Nashville recording artist with “Every Other Memory.” He’s also the subject of a photo shoot and interview at fashion-forward Vulkan Magazine.
Take a look at “Every Other Memory,” then read our interview with Ryan Hurd below the player.