Ryan Hurd Relives His High School Years in “Every Other Memory”

I remember walking onto set and seeing the garage for the first time and knowing this was going to be my favorite video. This is the first video we’ve done since the world shut down, and obviously that was strange and took a second to get used to, but the visuals were so great from the get-go.

I also loved doing all of the projection shots because they fit the lyrics of “EOM” so perfectly. Seeing my band and team at the shoot, I remember being really happy that we could all be together. It felt weirdly like a show, even though we’ve never played this song together since it came out after we had to stop touring.

How does the video bring your song to life?

First of all, our management team put together the treatment and all of the creative for this shoot, so I feel like having it all be in-house and them knowing the song and story so intimately make the idea for the video come to life.

I think all of the projections really catch the feeling of each line. Nicki Fletcher directed the video and each of those little details are what makes it special. I love how nostalgic it all feels, just teenagers in their parents’ garage playing in their first rock band.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope it brings them back to something special in their life, either a spring break trip or a night or a person that was or still is special to them. I also hope it makes people pumped to see our band play again, because we had a blast hanging out and getting to play together for the first time in a long time.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It’s always pretty scary to open that file. You’re just hoping it’s close to what you hoped it would be in your mind. But this time, we didn’t have a lot of edits, just made some of the cuts a little quicker and took out some of my awkward hand motions!

But, Nicki and Dylan shot such a great video that it would be hard for it not to turn out how we all had hoped. This is absolutely my favorite video we’ve ever made. It’s just what the song was asking for, Covid or not! Thanks to my 42 team and to all of the people who worked so hard on it, and to CMT for getting it out there to all of the country fans!