In a Crazy World, Mickey Guyton Seeks “Heaven Down Here”

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember that I had been so busy leading up to the day of the video shoot that I didn’t have time to soak up the fact that I was finally shooting a music video for this song. When I walked up and saw the set I almost started crying because it was so cool and I was overwhelmed that it was actually happening.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video really shows what is happening in the world yet still gives a feeling of hope. To me, that’s what the song is.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I really hope my fans feel hope. The world is crazy right now. There is so much going on, I hope this video gives them the feeling that everything will be ok.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I’m pregnant so I’m super emotional now. When I saw the video and the footage of what is going on in our country and in the world, I totally started crying. It’s so beautiful.