In a Crazy World, Mickey Guyton Seeks “Heaven Down Here”

In her new music video, Mickey Guyton is asking God for something that many of us could use: “Heaven Down Here.” Vividly capturing this moment in history, the video reflects the spectrum of contemporary life, with imagery of American flags and Black Lives Matter, alongside snapshots of military families and frontline workers.
“This song came from the very depths of my heart and has given me a renewed sense of self,” she said upon releasing the track in July. “It has real raw emotion and was written with a therapeutic intent of healing my heart. I hope that everyone can hear that intent and receive the same healing.”
The powerful single leads Mickey Guyton’s current EP, Bridges. View “Heaven Down Here,” then read our interview below the player.