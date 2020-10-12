Travis Denning: “The Good in Life Isn’t Given, It’s Earned”

</noscript> </div>

“This song has always been somewhat of a creed for me,” Denning said in a recent radio interview. “I was raised by two parents who believed the good in life isn’t given, it’s earned.

“I grew up surrounded by people who knew that, and knew that sometimes the things we work for don’t come easy. There’s no denying the bad times make the good even better. But when they do come, we sure know how to stop and take it all in. I think that’s something we can all relate to right now.” Denning wrote the nostalgic ballad with Tony Martin and Cole Taylor.

Denning is nominated for breakthrough video of the year at the upcoming 2020 CMT Music Awards, where he will also be performing his song “After a Few” on the Ram Trucks Side Stage. Other new artists who will share that stage include Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton and Riley Green. The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on October 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Cast your vote today.



Alison Bonaguro




