CMT Reveals Six Finalists for Video of the Year at 2020 CMT Music Awards

The top trophy for the 2020 CMT Music Awards just became more competitive, as CMT today unveiled the finalists for its highly coveted Video of the Year award for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted show airs Wednesday, October 21st at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. (Vote now.)

For the last several weeks, fans have been actively voting on a group of 14 Video of the Year nominations that have been narrowed down to the following six finalists:

Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban, “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini, “homecoming queen?”

Luke Combs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

Of the Video of the Year award nominees, Carrie Underwood brings fierce competition, reigning as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 career wins, taking home last year’s top prize for “Cry Pretty.”

Fans can now vote for the six finalists by visiting vote.cmt.com until the show airs on Wednesday, October 21.

As previously announced, country hitmaker Kane Brown and entertainer Sarah Hyland will share co-host duties for this year’s show, alongside two other famous faces to be revealed closer to air date. On top of hosting duties, Brown and fellow country superstars Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris will bring highly-anticipated performances to the CMT stage alongside breakout artists Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning, who will make their debuts on the Ram Trucks Side Stage. Additional performers and presenters will be announced closer to the show.