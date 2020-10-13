Music

More Performers Confirmed for 2020 CMT Music Awards

Show Will Air on Wednesday, October 21
by 2h ago

The 2020 CMT Music Awards have amplified their star power, as Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain are set to deliver electrifying performances.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.