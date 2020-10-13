More Performers Confirmed for 2020 CMT Music Awards

</noscript> </div>

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show returns to celebrate music’s biggest stars and brings Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City.

Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting for Video of the Year finalists continuing throughout the show at vote.cmt.com. See the full list of nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards is available here.