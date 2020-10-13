More Performers Confirmed for 2020 CMT Music Awards

VIDEO
will air Wednesday, October 21, at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. 2020 CMT Music Awards
Kane Brown and entertainer Sarah Hyland will be two of the famous faces sharing
hosting duties for this year’s show, with two additional hosts to be revealed closer to air date.
Gabby Barrett is nominated for Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year, both for “I Hope”. In addition, Morgan Wallen is nominated for Male Video of the Year, for “Chasin’ You (Dream Video).”
Sam Hunt is also featured in that category for “Hard to Forget,’ as well as Performance of the Year for “Fancy” from
CMT Artists of the Year. In addition, Shania Twain will be making her first appearance on the CMT stage since 2011.
Additionally, the
2020 CMT Music Awards will feature dynamic collaborations from music’s biggest artists: Kelsea Ballerini (Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year) + Halsey (CMT Performance of the Year); Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus; and Luke Combs (Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year) + Brooks & Dunn (CMT Performance of the Year).
The second round of performers
will join previously announced superstars Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris, plus Ram Trucks Side Stage performers Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning.
Country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show returns to celebrate music’s biggest stars and brings Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City.
Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting for Video of the Year finalists continuing throughout the show at
vote.cmt.com. See the full list of nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards is available here.