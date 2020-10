"I think my exact words after watching it for the first time were..."

Turns out, when someone tells you to “get lost,” it might be a good thing — just ask Josh Gallagher and his wife. The couple’s sense of humor follows them around the globe (sort of) in “Get Lost,” a new video from the indie country artist who competed on Adam Levine’s team on The Voice in 2016.

Enjoy “Get Lost,” then read our interview with Josh Gallagher below the player.



The best part about this whole video was shooting it with my wife. She’s my favorite person in the world and we had a blast doing this together. If I’m being honest, she was the real star in this one. This was the most outrageous video I’ve ever done, and it’s definitely one of my favorites.

How does the video bring your song to life?

With most of us being stuck at home right now, we used our imaginations (and a green screen) and did what we could to get out of town. On top of that, we partnered up with Realtree Camo. They hooked us up with all the gear. Realtree represents everything I love about the outdoors. “Get Lost” might as well have been written just for them.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Don’t take yourselves so seriously. Everyone’s going crazy right now, so let’s have some fun with it.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I knew it was going to turn out great, but we shot it all on green screen, so I really didn’t know what the final product was going to look like until it was all said and done. I think my exact words after watching it for the first time were “Bad Ass.”

Songwriters: Josh Gallagher, Mark Addison Chandler, Chris Rafetto