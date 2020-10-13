Watch Shenandoah and Lady A’s New Duet on The Kelly Clarkson Show

</noscript> </div>

The poignant “Every Time I Look at You” will be featured on Shenandoah’s upcoming all-star album, Every Road, due November 13. The collection of new material also features guest spots by Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Blake Shelton.

Congrats to my friends @Shenandoahband on their upcoming album EVERY ROAD! Real excited to be a part of it – y’all get ready for our brand new song “Then A Girl Walks In!” Pre-save / Pre-order now! https://t.co/Ff95eXVyfx pic.twitter.com/OhsPAdFD7a — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 25, 2020

During the show, Raybon told Clarkson, “It was something we wanted to do, as far as trying to do a record and to invite people to be a part of it, but we didn’t want to do a record that was the greatest hits. … We wanted to have new material.”

He continued, “Lady A sent us the tune that they had written and that was a wonderful piece of music. When we cut the tracks and got the vocals on it, and when Lady A put their vocals on there as well, you listen to it — it will make you take back stuff you ain’t stole! I mean, them cats can forevermore sing, they just can. This whole album is literally a gathering of that type of material.”



</noscript> </div>

Asked by Clarkson how it all came together, Lady A member Charles Kelley recalled his first encounter with the band. He noted, “I kinda geeked out on these guys, honestly. We grew up on this music. I’m not going to lie, I had a little bit of a real big fan moment back stage. Marty said, ’Hey, we’re going to be working on a record. We should exchange numbers.’ And he never let up, and it was great! It just started snowballing.” He added, “That’s one of those things, you can have these conversations, but for it to really come together, into fruition, in the way that they got all these amazing artists — I mean, we really feel blessed to be a part of it. This is a really cool project to be a part of. Just knowing the other artists that are on it, this could be a Grammy-winning collaboration project, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it.” View this post on Instagram Thanks @kellyclarksonshow for having us with @shenandoahband! A post shared by Lady A (@ladya) on Oct 13, 2020 at 10:02am PDT Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



