Watch Shenandoah and Lady A’s New Duet on The Kelly Clarkson Show

See a live version of "Every Time I Look at You"
by 29m ago

All three members of Lady A grew up on Shenandoah’s music, and so did Kelly Clarkson. Now, more than 30 years after the classic country band’s breakout hit, they’re all hanging out on The Kelly Clarkson Show, unveiling new music.

Written by Lady A and Dallas Davidson, “Every Time I Look at You” brings out all the qualities that fans of ’80s and ’90s country long for, from a sentimental story line to a “real band” feel in the arrangement, not to mention the sterling tenor of Shenandoah’s lead singer, Marty Raybon.

