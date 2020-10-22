Gabby Barrett Wins Breakthrough Video of the Year at CMT Music Awards

On Wednesday night (Oct. 21), someone very special joined the 2020 CMT Music Awards to announce the winner for the Breakthrough Video of the Year, presented by KIT KAT®: Taylor Swift, who won the very same award in 2007 for her debut single “Tim McGraw.” Other nominees in the category that year were Jason Aldean, Kellie Pickler and the Wreckers.

“I was honored to win this award 13 years ago because it’s voted on by the fans. The CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year shines a light on brand new artists, and I can’t wait to hear who you chose this year,” Swift said before calling country newcomer Gabby Barrett’s name.

“That’s amazing. Oh my gosh. Okay. I don’t even know what to say because I didn’t really think I was going to win,” Barrett said, looking every bit as shocked as she sounded.

“First, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ because I wouldn’t be able to be doing what I love every single day without Him. So thank you, Lord. Secondly,” she added, “all the fans who voted, thank you so much. That’s something that I absolutely loved about country music coming into it was how loyal the fan bases are and how they incredibly love the people that they love. I’m so new to this. This is my first time receiving a television award. I appreciate it so much.”

Congrats to @GabbyBarrett_ on the Breakthrough Video of the Year win, presented by @KitKat_US®! We are so inspired by you. Now excuse us while we listen to "I Hope" on repeat pic.twitter.com/s4A9pFgnsI — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

The other nominees in the category were: Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up,” Caylee Hammack’s “Family Tree,” Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine,” Riley Green’s “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and Travis Denning’s “After a Few.”

What an honor to be apart of the @CMT awards! Thank y’all so much for all the love!!!!!!!! WOW! A performance and an award!!!!! 🙂 ❤️ I am humbled thank you! pic.twitter.com/obFH8PE3qL — Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) October 22, 2020



