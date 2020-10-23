Kelsea Ballerini and Dibs Have a Dog Day Out Before the CMT Music Awards

What It Looks Like to Have the Unconditional Love of a Devoted Dog

Everybody needs a buddy. Now more than ever. And sometimes, that buddy is your dog.

With all of the hardships we’re enduring in this ongoing pandemic, some studies have shown that more and more people are bringing dogs into their homes to cope with the feelings of isolation. Having the unconditional love of a canine companion can do a world of good.



You can tell that Kelsea Ballerini knows that with all the quality time she spends with her mixed-breed dog Dibs — named after her 2015 hit song — who she brought into her life right when the song was climbing up the charts. And Dibs was right by Ballerini’s side as she was prepping for the 2020 CMT Music Awards, where she performed “the other girl” with pop powerhouse Halsey.