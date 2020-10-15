St. Jude Presents Angels Among Us Award to Florida Georgia Line

“Music is healing and we love being able to help in any way we can," says Brian Kelley.

In recognition of their dedication to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Florida Georgia Line accepted the Randy Owen “Angels Among Us” award during a livestream event on Thursday (October 15). The livestream is an annual celebration of partners affiliated with the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radio program.

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have supported St. Jude families for many years, including involving their own families and pets in the This Shirt Saves Lives social media campaign since 2017. At the Nashville Symphony in 2018, Kelley led a crowd of more than 1,500 fans in singing the “No More Chemo” song to a patient in celebration of his last round of chemotherapy.

In addition, FGL added a surprise tour stop in 2019 at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The event attracted a record crowd of patient families for an on-campus event.

“There is truly no place like St. Jude,” says Hubbard. “Whenever we visit, we are continually inspired by the kids’ strength and their amazing stories of bravery. Giving back is in our hearts and to be presented this award is an absolute honor.”

Kelley adds, “Music is healing and we love being able to help in any way we can to further the mission of St. Jude. And, for this award to be named after Randy Owen — who has always been one of our influences — that’s pretty incredible.”

Owen, the lead singer of Alabama, brought national attention to St. Jude through his involvement with the country radio telethons. Launched more than 30 years ago, the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program unites more than 200 radio stations and dozens of country music artists annually to raise awareness and support for St. Jude kids with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.