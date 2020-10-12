Ashley McBryde to Co-Host 2020 CMT Music Awards, Presenters Added

The countdown begins for the 2020 CMT Music Awards, as multi-nominee Ashley McBryde has joins the show as co-host. She’ll share those duties with previously announced hosts Kane Brown and entertainer Sarah Hyland.
A slate of all-star presenters has also been revealed: Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker and Taylor Swift.
Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show airs Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.