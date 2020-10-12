Ashley McBryde to Co-Host 2020 CMT Music Awards, Presenters Added

</noscript> </div>

McBryde will compete for Female Video of the Year with “One Night Standards,” as well as CMT Performance of the Year with “One Night Standards from CMT Artists of the Year.

Along with hosting, McBryde and Brown are set to take the stage. The lineup also includes Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain. In addition, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will make their debuts on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

All winners of the 2020 CMT Music Awards are selected by fans, with voting for the six Video of the Year finalists — Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Tanya Tucker — continuing through in-show on October 21 at vote.cmt.com. See the full list of nominees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley as our third and final host for the 2020 CMT Music Awards!” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Strategy, CMT. “She rounds out our hosting trio perfectly and signifies the best and brightest of a new generation of country talent. Between our hosts and our all-star lineup of presenters, this year’s show promises to deliver one-of-a-kind performances and appearances from the year’s biggest stars at a time when we all could use a fun-filled night of fantastic music.”

Official sponsors of the 2020 CMT Music Awards are Kit Kat®, Little Caesars Delivery, PEDIGREE® and the Ram Truck Brand.