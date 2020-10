His latest single is "Love You Like I Used To"

Three years after releasing his debut album, Russell Dickerson is returning with a new set titled Southern Symphony on December 4. The collection includes his latest single, “Love You Like I Used To,” which climbs from No. 10 to No. 6 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart.



Dickerson’s 2017 album, Yours, led to three No. 1 hits: the double-platinum title track, and the platinum singles “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing.” In addition, the album Yours received gold certification.



Dickerson unveiled lead track “Never Get Old” to digital platforms to coincide with the album announcement. In addition, Florida Georgia Line guests on the track “It’s About Time.” Co-produced by Casey Brown and Dann Huff, Southern Symphony will be released by Triple Tigers Records. Dickerson issued an album cut, “Home Sweet,” over the summer.



“Southern Symphony is hands down the best work I’ve created,” Dickerson said. “It’s the best songs I’ve written. It’s sonically the best we’ve created. This album is ten honest and true tracks that tell the story of how I’ve grown as an artist and a man. I could not be more proud of every song on this album. Enjoy!”