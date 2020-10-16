Lee Brice Issues Tempting New Single, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

"The pictures are always there in your head. But that’s the one you’ve gotta let alone."

Nostalgia can be a tricky thing — and sometimes it’s better not to dwell on the past, according to Lee Brice’s new single, “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” As romantic as its imagery is, Brice sings from the perspective of a man who bumps into an old flame, yet resists the temptation to let those memories linger in his mind.

Available at country radio today, “Memory I Don’t Mess With” is the latest release from Brice’s upcoming album, Hey World, due November 20 on Curb Records. He wrote the bittersweet track with Brian Davis and Billy Montana.

