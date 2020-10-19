CMT Next Up Now: Watch Lakeview’s “In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)”

"Who hasn’t had a breakup and then saw that person over and over again?"

If you still see your ex everywhere you go, the guys in Lakeview can easily relate. The new video for “In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)” follows a despondent young man who spots his former flame in all their favorite places, including the bar he introduced her to — and to make matters worse, she’s with somebody new.

Back in their native Pittsburgh, Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy realized the same girl had broken up with them. But instead of becoming rivals, they teamed up as collaborators. Now living in Nashville, they bring a refreshing perspective to modern country music, by singing songs where things don’t always work out, ranging from an acoustic party anthem “Poor Me” to a sincere look at the devastation of COVID-19 on local businesses in “She Drove Me to the Bar.”

As the CMT Next Up Now artist for October, Lakeview return with “In Case You Forgot (My Hometown).” Take a look, then read our interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

This was the first shoot we did with [director] Dan Drachman. He’s an absolute beast behind the camera. It was such a pleasure to work with him and his team. Together we were able to make a video that really speaks to the song, capturing the idea and portraying it perfectly. Also, we were so stoked to make this because we landscape during the day and whatever gives us a day off is awesome, haha!

How does the video bring your song to life?

It tells the story of the song perfectly. It’s about a love gone wrong, where she doesn’t leave your small hometown and sticks around. You see her downtown, at the bar, at church, etc. … and in case she forgot, this is your hometown. The video complements this perfectly and we couldn’t be more excited!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We just want people to connect to the songs/videos. We want to write songs and make videos that are about real-life interactions and events. Things we’ve gone through, or people close to us have gone through. Who hasn’t had a breakup and then saw that person over and over again? We can all relate and that’s the over arching goal of LAKEVIEW. To connect with people through the stuff we make.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It’s always surreal to see the finished product. You work for hours and hours on something, sacrificing time with friends and family, working day in and day out to pay for studio time, trying to make everything work together. So when it’s finished and you see how amazing it panned out, there ain’t nothing like it. We’re proud of it, and hope everyone else loves it as much as we do.

Songwriters: Luke Healy, Jesse Denaro, Quint Collins; Director: Dan Drachman