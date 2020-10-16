Country Artists Show Off Their Liner Notes

Celebrating the People Behind the Scenes Who Get the Song from the Session to the Stage

Behind every great county singer there is a great country song. But, behind that great song there is also a group of about about a hundred people who come together that make that song sing. You know the ones. They’re all listed on the inside of the liner notes, if you still buy an occasional CD or vinyl record album. From the songwriters and the producers to the engineers and the musicians, it literally takes a village to get a hit song from the session to the stage.

Today, join thousands of artists in #BehindTheRecord––an initiative to bring the names of producers, mixers, engineers, writers, composers, and everyone who works behind the record, to the front. Show your support for music creators: https://t.co/UGG0MXFJ08 #GiveCredit pic.twitter.com/ZNf7FPM4Wd — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) October 15, 2020

And thanks to an initiative from the Recording Academy, country artists everywhere are chiming in with their thoughts on how it really does take a village and that they all need to #GiveCredit to every single person who works #BehindTheMusic.

Blake Shelton remarked that, “They deserve a big hell right for all the hard work they’ve put in.” And Luke Combs added, “These are the amazing people behind my album; thank y’all! Let’s celebrate creators who work behind the scenes & bring music credits back.”

Cheers to these music creators who have worked #BehindTheRecord of “Happy Anywhere” — an initiative to #GiveCredit where credit is due! They deserve a big hell right for all the hard work they’ve put into this single!!! Thanks y’all!!!! #WeAreMusic @RecordingAcademy pic.twitter.com/WhrXakp7jK — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 15, 2020

This record wouldn’t have been possible without so many incredible people. Thank you to each and every one of you involved. #BornHereLiveHereDieHere! #BehindTheRecord #GiveCredit @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/dcksCofmRb — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 15, 2020

Here’s a look #BehindTheRecord at the folks who made ‘Dear Rodeo’ with @reba. Thank you to all the talented people who worked on this song and made this dream a reality. #GiveCredit pic.twitter.com/FgguzmgPy4 — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) October 15, 2020

Thank you to all the insanely talented songwriters, musicians, and production staff #BehindtheRecord, we couldn’t do this without you! #GiveCredit @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/DjmtqpYyj6 — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) October 15, 2020

There’s so many people behind the scenes that work so hard to produce an album & today we’re bringing them to the forefront. Thanks to the @RecordingAcad for initiating this #GiveCredit campaign & allowing us to highlight all of our talented friends! #WeAreMusic #BehindTheRecord pic.twitter.com/brBpPGqfyd — Lady A (@ladya) October 15, 2020

Without the people behind the scenes, our music would never be heard. They are true heroes of the music industry who pour their hearts into these projects but get little to none of the glory. We're so grateful for them. #olddominion #givecredit @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/nxJMZnlWcH — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) October 15, 2020

Without all these amazing people behind my album The Balladeer, it wouldn’t be what it is. Thank you all! And thank you to the @RecordingAcad for helping recognize all the music creators who work #BehindTheRecord ❤️ #GiveCredit #WeAreMusic pic.twitter.com/oxXW4tLP0F — Lori McKenna (@LoriMcKennaMA) October 15, 2020

Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcad for highlighting all the amazing and talented people it takes to make this music happen! It really does take a village. I tagged everyone I could find but if I missed ya let me know! Thank you guys! #BehindTheRecord pic.twitter.com/hsHR6k8PxJ — Shy Carter (@ShyCarter) October 16, 2020

Thankful to everyone who has been a part of Bridges #BehindTheRecord. #GiveCredit pic.twitter.com/VqtMfciXKr — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) October 16, 2020

#BehindTheRecord -the new initiative by the @RecordingAcademy to highlight the unsung heroes who make albums possible. I chose a special record in my life to #GiveCredit where credit is due. Here’s to the folks who work behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/WhbrWuyDvB — Charlie Worsham (@charlieworsham) October 15, 2020

join me in recognizing music creators who work #BehindTheRecord, an initiative to #givecredit where credit is due. there are so many amazing folks behind That’s How Rumors Get Started! lets shine a light on them & bring music credits back #WeAreMusic @RecordingAcademy pic.twitter.com/Af4YW2eVvG — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 16, 2020

These are my people. I wouldn’t be here the same without them. Honestly crazy looking at this list and seeing how much talent is behind a song. Thankful. #givecredit #behindtherecord @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/61HCdwYKg4 — Devin Dawson (@zdevin) October 16, 2020

Join me in recognizing music creators #BehindTheRecord, an initiative to #GiveCredit where credit is due! These are the amazing people behind “20/20” & “Only Human”. Let's celebrate creators who work behind the scenes & bring music credits back. #WeAreMusic @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/48d5zOELZV — Maggie Rose (@IAmMaggieRose) October 15, 2020

Today I wanted to join in on recognizing all the talented music creators who work #BehindTheRecord and #GiveCredit where it's due. This is the incredible team behind Tiny Town. Thanks for all of your work! #WeAreMusic @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/Rpu5uULsKc — Laine Hardy (@TheLaineHardy) October 15, 2020

Thank you @RecordingAcad for bringing back the fun of looking through album liner notes like we all used to study on vinyls. #BehindTheRecord #GiveCredit pic.twitter.com/aVDmwixopy — thecadillac3 (@thecadillac3) October 15, 2020