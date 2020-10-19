Music Carrie Underwood Is Everyone’s Dream Doppelgänger Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Awesome at Being Awkward Moment by Alison Bonaguro 17m ago Who wouldn’t want to be mistaken for Carrie Underwood? That would be quite a gracious compliment. And Kelly Clarkson revealed that it happened to her, once, in her Awesome at Being Awkward game on her talk show recently. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> “I do not look like this person,” Clarkson said as she prefaced her story about being Underwood’s alleged lookalike. “But this girl came up to me and was like, ’Oh my God your song “So Small” is one of my favorites.” And I kept thinking, I don’t have a song (called) ’So Small.’ And then she said another song. And I was like, ’Ohhhhh you think I’m Carrie Underwood.’ And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood.” So the ultimate question is, did she correct this Underwood fan? “I was so embarrassed for her,” she said, “and she was like, ’Can you sign this?’ And I totally signed ’Carrie Underwood.’ “I think that might be illegal.” Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro