Jason Aldean Gets Another No. 1 With “Got What I Got”

Jason Aldean is back on top, as “Got What I Got” rises to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart. It’s the superstar’s 22nd single to reach the pinnacle on Billboard’s country chart.

“Country radio has always given us the chance to bend the rules a little, and that has always meant a lot to me,” Aldean said in a statement. “It’s especially cool for them to have my back right now while we can’t be out on the road getting fans music that way. We are missing it bad and can’t wait to get back on stage.”



Written by Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer and Michael Tyler, “Got What I Got” is the second single from Aldean’s latest album, 9. He filmed the video in Florida during quarantine with his family. “When I first heard ‘Got What I Got’ it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do … almost like a ’90s R&B throwback song,” Aldean said in a statement when the single was released in March. “It’s just not something you really hear in country music that much … plus, now more than ever, I think we’re all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love.” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



