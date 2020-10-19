Jason Aldean Gets Another No. 1 With “Got What I Got”

Jason Aldean is back on top, as “Got What I Got” rises to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart. It’s the superstar’s 22nd single to reach the pinnacle on Billboard’s country chart.
“Country radio has always given us the chance to bend the rules a little, and that has always meant a lot to me,” Aldean said in a statement. “It’s especially cool for them to have my back right now while we can’t be out on the road getting fans music that way. We are missing it bad and can’t wait to get back on stage.”