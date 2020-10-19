Music

At 25, David Lee Murphy’s “Dust on the Bottle” Gets Sweeter With Time

"I’ll never get tired of singing it," he says.
by 25m ago

Can it be true that we’ve all been singing “Dust on the Bottle” for 25 years? Don’t let it fool you — David Lee Murphy’s classic hit reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in October 1995, becoming a defining hit for the singer-songwriter, as well as for devoted listeners of ’90s country.

Produced by Tony Brown, “Dust on the Bottle” comes from Murphy’s first album for MCA Nashville, 1994’s Out With a Bang. During his time on the label, he also charted Top 10 hits with “Party Crowd,” “Every Time I Get Around You,” and “The Road You Leave Behind.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.