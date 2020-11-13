Doug Supernaw, ’90s Country Star, Dies in Texas

Doug Supernaw, the ’90s country singer best known for his No. 1 single “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” died peacefully at home in Texas on Friday (November 13) of cancer. He was 60.

Written by Reed Nielsen, the relatable narrative of “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” is sung from the perspective of a divorced father who calls his young son to check in. From the other end of the line, the boy tells him that his mother’s new love is taking care of things, yet reassures him that “I don’t call him daddy.” The single spent two weeks at No. 1 in 1993.

