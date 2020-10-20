First Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team Returns For Monumental Season 15

“Yes ma’am!” Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team is, in fact, returning to CMT! High kicks and jump splits are coming…

The network’s most popular and longest-running series will arrive for a monumental Season 15 on Tuesday, November 24. And there will be some firsts, as seen in the first look below: Because it is 2020, the franchise conducted worldwide auditions virtually, resulting in one of the most diverse and talented casts to date. The DCC Summer Training Camp will unfold inside a “bubble,” where hopefuls lived, trained and filmed together. With more auditions and contestants than ever before, competition is stiff and drama is sure to ensue as the candidates must perfect new, technically challenging routines each week to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell. Three words: “Let’s do this.”

The star power remains high this season, as reality star and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Melissa Rycroft returns as a guest judge and mentor for the rookie hopefuls. Also returning (virtually) are world-class choreographers Charm La’Donna (Kendrick Lamar, Meghan Trainor, Britney Spears and more) and Travis Wall (So You Think You Can Dance), plus special appearances by sportscaster/TV personality Erin Andrews and country star Mickey Guyton.

Who will make it onto the final squad? Be sure to watch Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team, premiering on November 24 on CMT. And to get in on the conversation, use the hashtag #DCCMakingTheTeam, and follow the show’s official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.