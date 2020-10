We Asked Country Artists for Their All-Time Favorite Country Song

And We Had No Idea the List Would Look Like This

You never really know what you’re going to get when you ask someone for their all-time favorite country song. Will it be a brand new one they just heard on country radio ten times in one day? Will it be the very first one they ever heard? Will it be the one that reminds them of a first love? Or will it be The One That Made Them Move to Nashville?

So we didn’t know exactly what to expect when we asked the artists the question ahead of the 2020 CMT Music Awards, but we loved that their answers are from all over the map and from just about every era of the genre.

Here’s the full list:

Miley Cyrus’ is her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ “She’s Not Crying Anymore”



is Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”is Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes”is George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”is Kenny Chesney’s “Don’t Blink”is Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses”(Brown also loves Tim McGraw’s “I Like It I Love It”)had a few:

McGraw’s “Humble & Kind”



Willie Nelson’s “Always on My Mind”Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”is Reba’s “Somebody”Watch the full video here:

And stay tuned for country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show when it airs on Wednesday night (Oct. 21) at 8PM ET/7PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land, with Brown, Hyland and Ashley McBryde sharing hosting duties. See the full list of nominees here.